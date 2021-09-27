Rebel Wilson showered with praise after sharing plunging red hot swimsuit snap from beach holiday The star inspired her fans with her message

Rebel Wilson was showered with praise on Monday, as she shared an incredibly inspiring post with her ten million Instagram fans.

The actress shared a throwback picture of herself taken on "Rebel Island", which showed her posing in a plunging red hot Marysia swimsuit, and wrote: "It's never too late to improve yourself - to improve your health, your heart, your happiness, your harmony."

She continued: "For everyone out there just trying to be a lil bit better this week: go for it! Every bit counts. Every effort is worth it. You're worth it. #RebelIsland."

Her fans were quick to respond to her message, and in under one hour it received over 82,000 likes, including one from Jennifer Aniston.

"You're such an inspiration! Beauty that shows inside and out!" one commented, whilst a second remarked: "Rebel, you are a legit inspiration. Thank you for putting yourself out there as always, and especially in this way. Keep going."

A third added: "Gorgeous you & gorgeous message."

The Pitch Perfect star has been a source of inspiration to her fans for some time, after embarking on a 'year of health' in 2020 and losing an incredible 65lbs.

Earlier this year, she opened up about her journey and revealed the one routine she picked up that helped her reach her target weight.

The star supported the Los Angeles Rams over the weekend

Instead of gruelling workouts and strict dieting, Rebel admitted that "moderate walking" was actually a key factor in helping her shift "unnecessary body fat".

At the start of her transformation, the 41-year-old attended an Austrian health retreat "which flushed out every toxic substance possible in all sorts of crazy ways," and it was here she learned the benefits of a brisk walk.

"While there I learned that moderate — not even fast-paced — walking is the best way for me to lose unnecessary body fat," she previously told Shape magazine.

Of course, Rebel also tweaked her diet, placing an emphasis on nutritious, high-protein foods.

"The goal was never to be skinny," she said. "It was never to fit into a certain dress size. I put in a weight because I needed some tangible thing."