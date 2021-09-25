Rebel Wilson looks lean in lycra sportswear for tropical workout The Senior Year star has lost over 75lbs

Rebel Wilson sent her fans into a tailspin wearing figure-hugging sportswear for a tropical workout.

The Bridesmaids star looked lean in lycra as she enjoyed a bike ride surrounded by the most breathtaking views.

MORE: Rebel Wilson emerges from the water Bond girl style in incredible swimsuit photo

Rebel opted for a teal-coloured crop top with halter neck straps and a matching pair of high-waisted leggings that highlighted her incredible figure after her 75lbs weight loss.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rebel Wilson looks lean in lycra for tropical workout

In the clip shared on Instagram, the actress gave a glimpse of her ensemble before showing off the clear blue sky and her ocean view as she cycled along an empty path.

The video then jumped to Rebel leaning over in front of the camera to catch her breath, giving fans a stunning view of her trim figure and waist.

Captioning the clip, she simply wrote: "Fancy like…" which was quickly met with an outpouring of love from her followers who were floored by her appearance.

MORE: Rebel Wilson emerges from the water Bond girl style in incredible swimsuit photo

MORE: Rebel Wilson stuns as a mermaid siren in sheer black dress - fans react

Rebel looked gorgeous in her sportswear

"You've always been beautiful but girl...you look amazing! You have to be so proud and feel so much better. I'm down 40lbs thanks to your inspiration!" one fan responded.

A second said: "You look fantastic!" A third added: "Beautiful woman in front of a beautiful view," and a fourth wrote: "Beautiful! You look incredible, Rebel."

Rebel's excursion comes after she enjoyed an envy-inducing day out with her friends on Thursday as they shopped till they dropped on Rodeo Drive.

The Australian actress documented her day on her Instagram Stories and included a snapshot inside a plush Beverly Hills boutique.

Rebel enjoyed a day of shopping on Rodeo Drive

Rebel wowed in skinny jeans and gold heels while browsing the rails in the designer shop before she and her girlfriends splashed out on an amazing meal.

They dined high above the famous avenue as they were served up an impressive meal from the new restaurant, Osteria Gucci, on the rooftop of Gucci's clothing store.

Rebel only recently returned to her home in Los Angeles after an epic birthday vacation with all of her friends and family.

She jetted to Marlon Brando's private island to celebrate her delayed 41st birthday. Rebel's birthday was in March but due to COVID-19 restrictions she wasn't able to celebrate properly until now.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.