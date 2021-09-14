Britney Spears looks sensational in hot pink bikini following engagement news The Toxic hitmaker got engaged to Sam Asghari over the weekend

Britney Spears has been on cloud nine since her engagement to Sam Asghari, and shared a celebratory video in the aftermath of her announcement.

In the footage, the Toxic hitmaker looked fantastic in a bright pink bikini as she danced around in the garden by the pool.

The award-winning singer unveiled her new hair in the process, which was noticeably shorter with pink highlights.

In a lengthy caption, Britney reflected on her current life and revealed that she is happiest doing laundry at home, as it's one of the most "simple" things to do.

She went on to comment on how she is staying away from the press by enjoying her home life. She wrote: "I mean my home is spotless, I have a pie in the oven, and I'm gonna watch Twilight later! After I fold my clothes of course."

Britney Spears looked fabulous in a pink bikini following her engagement

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Now she's living her life!" while another wrote: "She is so happy!" A third added: "We love to see you so happy Britney."

The mom-of-two announced her engagement on Sunday. She and Sam have been together for about five years now, having first met on the set of her music video for Slumber Party in 2016.

Britney Spears recently announced her engagement

Since then, the two have been inseparable, constantly featuring on each other's social media amid the turmoil of Britney's conservatorship battles and legal issues.

The singer has been married twice before, to Jason Allen Alexander, before getting an annulment 55 hours later, and to Keven Federline from 2004 to 2007, with whom she shares her sons Sean and Jayden.

It's been an eventful year for the pop sensation

The news comes after it was announced that Britney scored a major win in her legal battle when her father, Jamie Spears, filed to end the conservatorship.

The singer hadn't spoken out about the news since then, having mostly continued with her cryptic social media posts, before finally revealing her engagement.

