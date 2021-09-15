Britney Spears is riding on the highest of highs, following news about her father Jamie Spears filing to end her conservatorship and her engagement to longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari.

However, the pop star made a decision that none of her fans saw coming and left many of them in a state of surprise.

Fans of the singer were certainly left confused when they realized that her Instagram account was nowhere to be found.

It was revealed later through several source accounts that Britney had deleted her Instagram account to take a break from social media.

The singer then confirmed the news for fans herself when she took to Twitter and said, "Don't worry folks … just taking a little break from social media to celebrate my engagement !!!! I'll be back soon."

Several fans were worried whether this hinted at something going wrong in terms of her conservatorship hearing, the next one of which is scheduled for the end of September.

Don’t worry folks … just taking a little break from social media to celebrate my engagement 💍😉 !!!! I’ll be back soon 💋🌹✨ — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) September 14, 2021

Britney revealed that she was taking a social media break

But many congratulated her on her engagement and celebrated her happiness, with one fan replying, "EXACTLY!!! enjoy your engagement with the love of your life."

Another also wrote, "We love you so much!!!!! Take good care!! We are here for you and support you so much!!! Pss please come back to IG when you're ready.. In the mean time we'll be here amplifying your voice."

The social media decision is surely one that would have left many of the Lucky singer's fans and followers taken aback, considering that Instagram had become a major platform for her to express herself during the hardest bits of her conservatorship.

When delivering her impassioned speech at an earlier hearing regarding her case, Britney opened up about her past social media posts, in which she has admitted that she was "OK" and "happy."

The singer's several risqué posts have become iconic among her fan base

She confessed to the judge, "And that's why I'm telling you this again two years later, after I've lied and told the whole world 'I'm OK and I'm happy.' It's a lie."

