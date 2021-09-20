Britney Spears gave fans around the world a jolt when she suddenly deleted her Instagram account following her engagement to Sam Asghari.

However, she couldn't stay off for too long and made a grand return to share a celebratory post with her fan base.

Britney shared a series of pictures of herself facing the camera in a floral crop-top as she revealed she took a trip with her fiancé to celebrate their union.

In the caption, she wrote, "Some shots from my weekend getaway to celebrate my engagement with my ... holy s***... FIANCÉ ... I still can't believe it !!!!

"I couldn't stay away from the gram too long so I'm back already!!!! Psss I took these in Palm Springs with clip in extensions!!!!!"

Fans were ecstatic to see their favorite pop princess back, with one commenting, "She's back! We missed you, but I hope you've enjoyed your time off."

Britney returned to Instagram after taking a sudden break

Another wrote, "We miss you, queen," and a third added, "Phew missed you!!!!!" One also said, "YAY BRITNEY THANKS FOR RETURNING."

The Gimme More singer's followers were certainly left confused last week when they realized that her Instagram account was nowhere to be found.

It was revealed later through several source accounts that Britney had deleted her Instagram account to take a break from social media.

The singer then confirmed the news herself when she took to Twitter and said, "Don't worry folks … just taking a little break from social media to celebrate my engagement !!!! I'll be back soon."

The singer took a social media pause following her engagement

Britney has been on cloud nine for a while with news of her engagement and a breakthrough in her conservatorship case, when it was revealed that her father, Jamie Spears, had filed to end it.

The social media decision is surely one that would have left many of her fans and followers taken aback, considering that Instagram had become a major platform for her to express herself during the hardest bits of her legal battle.

