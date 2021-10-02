Who is Strictly star Ugo Monye's wife Lucy Monye? All you need to know Ugo is one of the many stars on this series of Strictly

Strictly star Ugo Monte is currently setting the dancefloor alight on Saturday nights with dance partner Oti Mabuse – and he'll be aiming to impress audiences tonight to avoid the dreaded first elimination. The couple will be hoping to book their place in next week's show with a quickstep to Bring Me Sunshine.

Just before the series started last month, Ugo and his wife Lucy Monye announced that they were getting a divorce after five years of marriage, and just four months after celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary. Here's everything we know about their relationship…

Who is Ugo Monye's wife Lucy Monye?

Lucy Monye, 32, is a very private individual and has her social media profiles set to private. Her Instagram profile picture is an adorable shot of her and her daughters, and her bio simply reads: "Mama, flying solo." It also contains two children emojis to represent her kids and a double heart emoji.

Ugo's Instagram profile still contains many photos of Lucy, who is often pictured with their children. Ugo and Lucy first met in 2014, when they were introduced to each other by a mutual friend, before marrying in 2016.

Why are Ugo Monye and Lucy Monye splitting?

Ugo and Lucy haven't fully explained why they're splitting from one another, but in an interview with The Sun, Ugo explained that the couple had had a "tough period" adding: "In some relationships there is a moment, a 'thing', that breaks the couple. It can be an exterior influence. It can be anything. But with us it was a number of things."

Ugo and Lucy married in 2016

However, he then explained that there was no "third party" involved in the break-up and that they "never hated" each other, and they've even discussed the possibility of a family holiday next year.

Ugo moved out of their shared family home in west London several weeks ago.

Do Ugo Monye and Lucy Monye share children?

Ugo and Lucy share two children together, daughters Phoenix, four, and Ruby, one.

The couple share two young daughters

The rugby star is certainly a doting dad to his young girls, sharing plenty of sweet photos of them on birthdays and during other family events. He also posted a hilarious photo of himself working from home, while surrounded by their dollhouses.

During his Sun interview, Ugo mentioned how his daughters were his and Lucy's main focus following their split. "Our focus is very much on the kids, protecting and fostering this amazing family unit," he said.

