Dianne Buswell may be busy filming for the latest series of Strictly Come Dancing with her dance partner, Robert Webb, but that hasn't meant boyfriend Joe Sugg has been far from her mind.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the professional dancer shared a series of adorable throwback snaps of the lovebirds. "This man right here is my number 1 supporter [heart emoji] p.s sorry for squishing your eye," she gushed in the caption.

Upon seeing the post, the couple's Strictly friends were quick to post with Amy Dowden writing: "Beautiful pics x." Nancy Xu added: "CUTEEEEEE." One fan stated: "My heartttt you two are the sweetest! You make me and everyone so so happy xxxxxxxx."

The sweet couple met on the set of Strictly when they were paired together back in 2018 and kept quiet about their relationship until after the final that year. They finished as runner-ups, and their romance has gone from strength to strength.

The two stars brought a house this year and while Dianne exclusively revealed to HELLO! that a wedding wasn't on the cards just yet, she added that 2020 taught her "anything can change so play it by ear". She added: "I'm looking forward to 2021, I try to always have an open mind and love the start of a new year."

One of the pictures Dianne shared on Instagram

At the time Dianne also revealed how she is used to spending time apart from Joe when Strictly is back on the cards. "I'm used to being away on tour for months at a time and we're both so career-focused that we both get it," she continued.

"He gets what Strictly is all about. He understands. For him, if I was away until the final, he would have been absolutely fine and really proud of my achievement. I would have as well and I just think that's what we're like, we're both very career-focused. We just get on with it."

