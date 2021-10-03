Shania Twain poses in the swimming pool wearing her iconic cowboy hat in nostalgic throwback The award-winning country star has fans around the world

Shania Twain has been gearing up for the Las Vegas residency by sharing a number of nostalgic throwbacks on social media.

MORE: Shania Twain brings the country glamour in gorgeous new photo

The latest picture posted on Instagram over the weekend delighted the star's fans after she chose to share an iconic image of her posing in the swimming pool wearing a mauve cowboy hat.

In the image, Shania gazed into the camera, rocking a smokey eye, with her hair styled in loose waves.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Shania Twain rocks a bikini and cover-up in gorgeous vacation video

The photo is of course well-known to fans, as it was the record cover of Shania's 1995 hit Any Many of Mine, which reached No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart, establishing her as one of the most up-and-coming performers in music.

MORE: Shania Twain stuns in figure-flattering dress on rare date night with husband

MORE: Shania Twain looks breathtaking in windswept beach photo

The song was from Shania's album The Woman In Me, the star's breakthrough album released in the same year, which last year marked its 25th anniversary with a Diamond Edition of the album.

Shania Twain looked gorgeous in a swimming pool photo from her iconic single cover

The singer's fans were delighted to see the iconic image on Shania's Instagram account, with many commenting on it. "How beautiful!" one wrote, while another commented: "Absolutely gorgeous." A third added: "This is an absolutely beautiful picture of you."

MORE: Shania Twain's futuristic latex look gets everyone talking

MORE: Shania Twain sends fans wild in fishnets and stilettos

Although she has enjoyed global fame as a successful country singer, Shania sometimes still has to pinch herself when she thinks about her career to date.

Shania Twain is one of the most successful country stars in the world

Chatting to Official Charts in October, Shania opened up about the moment she realised she had made it, which was after The Woman In Me was certified Diamond in America for shipments of 10 million copies.

READ: Shania Twain is a vision in strapless mini dress

MORE: Shania Twain embraces nature in stylish maxi dress in must-see photo

"To say it went beyond my expectations is a huge understatement," she said. The 1995 album first entered the Billboard country chart at Number 65, but by the end of the year, it was America's best-selling country album.

The singer is getting ready to return to Las Vegas

Shania was 30 at the time of the album's success, and she didn't have such high hopes. "I'd lived a lot of life already by the time I had my first hit," she said.

MORE: Shania Twain rocks hair transformation in stunning new photo

MORE: Shania Twain sets pulses racing in strapless dress and cowboy hat

"That's kind of on the mature side when you're looking at a hit recording artist's career. It's not young… and yet there was so much that was just beginning." She was always positive though, admitting that she "never lost hope".

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.