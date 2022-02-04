Shania Twain's hilarious sporting mishap is caught on camera The singer was taken by surprise

Shania Twain had an uplifting message of support for the Canadian Beijing Olympics team on Thursday, but it was her never-before-seen video of herself which stole the show.

The country music star took to Instagram with a sweet note of support for the 2022 team - including snowboarder Laurie Blouin - in which she spoke to the camera about the importance of warming up before performing.

MORE: Shania Twain reveals her rarely-seen son is following in her career footsteps

She added a caption which read: "Kick some ass at @beijing2022 @laurieblouin1 & @teamcanada! I'm not sure why I didn't qualify."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Shania Twain stuns in skintight latex pants

She followed it up with a crying with laughter emoji and a video of herself falling over on the ski slope.

In the clip, Shania took a tumble and then slid headfirst down the slope in an ungainly manner.

RELATED: Meet Shania Twain's family: Who are the singer's husband and son?

MORE: Shania Twain's deliberating health condition revealed

The hilarious clip was well received by her fans who commented: "I want to speak to the qualifiers because clearly you should've made it," and another added: "Awesome that you took the time to do this."

Shania made fun of her skiing skills by sharing video of the tumble

Shania's appearance in the video in which she was bundled up in warm ski gear and a crash helmet, was in stark contrast to a clip she shared earlier in the week.

She took a trip down memory lane, reliving an iconic photo with her former band, Longshot.

MORE: Shania Twain stuns in au-naturel photo during break from work

MORE: Shania Twain nails feathered showgirl-look in latest photo

A young Shania posed with her bandmates, looking stylish in a turtleneck sweater.

Shania has sported a variety of show-stopping looks over the years

What's more, the country star rocked a perm and short bangs, a hairstyle the singer has previously admitted regretting.

In an article for Refinery 29, the award-winning singer looked back on her career and wrote about the advice she would give her 26-year-old self.

"No perms," she wrote. "Never get a perm. And if you do, make sure they don’t over-curl. It was so in fashion, but my hair just didn't take to it well."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.