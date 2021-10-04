Carrie Underwood brings holiday cheer with exciting announcement Her gift is your gift

Carrie Underwood gave fans an extremely cheerful start to their week as she made an exciting announcement about a major release.

The country singer's team shared news on Twitter that in order to promote her upcoming Christmas album's special edition, she would be releasing limited edition boxsets.

The boxsets for My Gift will come in a custom-printed box featuring the album's artwork, along with a long sleeved shirt, and a copy of the CD.

WATCH: Carrie Underwood introduces new family member in adorable video with her sons

However, the tweet revealed that a limited number of the boxsets would be signed by Carrie herself.

"Exclusive #MyGift (Special Edition) boxsets now available for pre-order with a limited number signed by Carrie," the tweet read.

The singer's fans were ecstatic upon hearing of the news, with many clamoring over acquiring a signed version of the album for themselves.

Exclusive #MyGift (Special Edition) boxsets now available for pre-order with a limited number signed by Carrie! Pre-order now at: https://t.co/nAW7h7Hfqg 🎁✨-TeamCU pic.twitter.com/sCKCyPxkuZ — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) October 1, 2021

Carrie revealed that she'd release limited signed editions of her boxset

One wrote: "WOO GOT A SIGNED GIFT BOX SET!!!!" Another commented: "Just ordered the Signed Box Set," with a third also saying: "Thank you!!!!!" Many others added heart and Christmas-themed emojis.

The Good Girl singer recently got fans excited once again as she paid a special tribute to Tom Brady ahead of his big game against former team the New England Patriots.

The country star, who sings the anthem to Sunday Night Football, reworked the track to celebrate the upcoming game, singing: "Brady's going home, Brady's going home, Brady's going home on Sunday night."

Standing in the music studio, she rocked gorgeous beach blonde waves and a simple chocolate brown jumper paired with gold necklaces.

The singer paid tribute to Tom Brady ahead of his big game

"This should be good!" she captioned the post, which was a reshare from the program's Instagram page that read: "The Return of the King. @TomBrady’s first trip back to New England is worthy of a @CarrieUnderwood tribute. Take it away, Carrie!"

Fans loved the performance, with many sharing heart emojis and calling her "amazing."

