Goldie Hawn pays emotional tribute as she opens up about childhood struggles Teachers really are the best

Goldie Hawn shared a new clip in which she took the opportunity to pay a tribute to an important figure in her life.

MORE: Goldie Hawn's daughter-in-law mourns devastating death in emotional post

The actress posted a video on her Instagram celebrating her second grade teacher, Mrs Povitch, on the occasion of World Teacher's Day as part of her organization, MindUP.

She took the time to talk about what her teacher meant to her, revealing also that as a kid, she struggled with reading and was put into the worst reading group.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Goldie Hawn dances on the streets with her son

"She made me feel like it was the best reading group, so I never really felt bad," she said in the clip.

Goldie then adorably continued: "Well, I was in love with her," before breaking out into a fit of laughter to add: "In fact, I think I still am!"

MORE: Goldie Hawn celebrates joyous occasion inside her and Kurt Russell's lavish garden

In the caption, she lovingly wrote: "I fell in love with my 2nd grade teacher, Mrs Povitch. She made me feel good about myself even if I was [one of] the only kids in the 'purple balls' - the worst reading group!

"Our teachers can become angels in our lives. I honor each and everyone of them #worldteachersday #mindup," she concluded.

Goldie paid tribute to teachers everywhere with the story of her second grade teacher

Fans took to the comments section to show support for Goldie and to recount their own experiences with great teachers, with January Jones also dropping a heart emoji.

One fan commented: "Goldie, you are so amazing!!!" Another wrote: "Oh how I love this! Goldie is gold," with a third adding: "Agreed! Coincidentally, my second grade teacher also made the biggest effect out of all my school years."

MORE: Goldie Hawn melts hearts with stunning baby photo

MORE: Goldie Hawn celebrates son's birthday with rare photograph

The Private Benjamin actress recently made waves when her son, Oliver Hudson, posted a throwback shot of the two of them with her daughter, Kate.

The three were at an event and looked like they were completely unaware of the camera being present, with Oliver sporting a dazed expression, Goldie smirking, and the young Kate in a rush.

Oliver's throwback shot had all eyes going to a radiant Goldie

While many found the shot hilarious, several couldn't help noticing how beautiful Goldie looked, with one fan saying: "Goldie originating the Smize," and another writing: "Your momma is just gorgeous."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.