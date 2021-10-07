Goldie Hawn shares new career development as fans show support

Goldie Hawn's passionate advocacy for mental health and mindfulness continues with her latest career development, which she shared in a recent post with fans.

MORE: Oliver Hudson's rare throwback photo with mom and sister is absolute gold

The actress revealed that she'd partnered once again with Moshi Kids Sleep & Mindfulness in collaboration with her own organization, MindUP.

Goldie narrated a new bedtime audio story for the kids care organization to help kids fall asleep and teach them important values, particularly kindness.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Goldie Hawn dances on the streets with her son

The story she narrated is titled Goldie and the Tree of Mindfulness, and the actress even included a snippet of her narration with her post.

She revealed more in the caption, writing: "I've narrated a brand new bedtime story to help our little ones fall asleep for the brilliant @moshisleep in partnership with @mindup

MORE: Goldie Hawn's daughter-in-law mourns devastating death in emotional post

"A good night's sleep is one of the most important things our children need as it helps their young brains learn better, make positive decisions, problem solve, and manage stress.

Goldie narrated a children's bedtime story in collaboration with MindUP

"Thank you Moshi for creating and writing this truly beautiful and poetic bedtime story that will provide children with a comforting way to drift off to sleep while learning more about the power of kindness, empathy, gratitude, laughter, optimism, and love.

"To listen to the full story visit moshi.mindup.org," she concluded.

Fans were excited to hear Goldie's telling of the tale and shared their love for the actress in the comments, with one saying: "You are my 7 year old son's favourite on the Moshi app! He is going to be so excited that you have another one on there!"

Another wrote: "You're amazing!! Thank you for this," with a third commenting: "So cute! Love what you do to help kids."

MORE: Goldie Hawn celebrates joyous occasion inside her and Kurt Russell's lavish garden

MORE: Goldie Hawn melts hearts with stunning baby photo

Goldie also worked with MindUP recently to release a clip celebrating teachers on World Teacher's Day, with her own tribute to her second grade teacher.

The actress paid tribute to her second grade teacher in a recent clip

The Cactus Flower actress also revealed that she'd had trouble with reading as a kid, being put into the weakest reading group, but her teacher helped her through it and never let her feel bad.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.