Peter Andre swiftly revises post about makeup-free daughter Princess Peter and his daughter have a special bond

Peter Andre shared a photograph of his makeup-free daughter Princess declaring her "beautiful" but then swiftly revised the post to remove the word.

He originally started the social post by asking: "Can I have a more beautiful daughter?" and then switched it to say: "Can I be more proud?"

It is unknown why the pop star decided to change the focus of the post, but fans still couldn't help but compliment the 14-year-old on her appearance.

WATCH: Peter Andre's daughter Princess shares this sweet video of him on stage

One wrote: "She is beautiful as she is and doesn't need makeup," and another added: "A stunning naturally beautiful girl – eyelash envy there!"

The singer posted the snap in question on Saturday morning, showing himself and his daughter posing for the camera.

Peter's post was amended with the first line being changed

The changed caption reads: "Can I be more proud. I don’t know what she did to this picture, but one thing's for sure, she is NOT wearing makeup. And damn you made me look good. Anyways, love you so much @officialprincess_andre."

Peter often shares photographs with his children, demonstrating their close bond and last week his daughter Princess cheered her father on from the sideline of one of his concerts.

Sharing a sweet video of her dad on stage belting out his hit tune, the 14-year-old gushed: "So So proud of you dad @peterandre. Love you [heart emoji]."

Peter has a very close bond with his daughter

We also know that Princess herself has an incredible singing talent as Peter has released videos of the pair singing together, absolutely smashing it.

We're sure the family is coming together more than ever in the wake of Katie Price's arrest (Katie, who is mother to two of Peter's children, Junior and Princess). The 43-year-old was involved in a car accident in the early hours of last Tuesday and a short time later her family released a statement admitting they had been "concerned" about her wellbeing "and overall mental health" for some time.

