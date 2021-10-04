Peter Andre has been hitting the road across the UK with his latestmusical and has even delighted fans with renditions of his iconic song, Mysterious Girl. After support from his eldest son Junior last week, the singer was cheered on from the sideline by his daughter Princess on Sunday.

Sharing a sweet video of her dad on stage belting out his hit tune, the 14-year-old gushed: "So So proud of you dad @peterandre. Love you [heart emoji]."

WATCH: Peter Andre's daughter Princess shares pride over star's iconic song

The 48-year-old star has been starring as Teen Angel and Vince Fontaine in Grease the Musical in various locations across the UK, and he has also been hitting the festival circuit.

The post comes days after her mother Katie Price was arrested for a drink-driving-related offence. The 43-year-old was involved in a car accident in the early hours of last Tuesday and a short time later her family released a statement admitting they had been "concerned" about her wellbeing "and overall mental health" for some time.

Her friends and family were quick to react to the family statement, with Junior writing: "Love you mum," followed by a red heart emoji. Princess added: "Love you mum so much."

The reality TV star's sentencing has been deferred until 15 December in order to allow her to have treatment at the Priory Centre.

The singer shares two children with ex-wife Katie Price

Peter shares two children, Princess and son Junior, 16, with his ex-wife Katie. He also has Amelia, seven, and Theo, four, with his wife Emily.

Katie's mum has since spoken out against the exes who have talked to various news outlets, and has asked people to be kind in light of her daughter's recovery. She wrote: "I know better than most that Kate has made a career in which she has engaged with and benefitted from the press so I am not seeking to portray them as bad guys and Kate as a victim.

"My daughter behaved appallingly when she got behind the wheel of a car intoxicated. She could have killed herself or someone else's child. I don't hide from that and neither does Kate."

She added: "But Kate is not well. We asked as a family to have space and privacy. If, as is my fear, we lose Kate then the narrative will change and people/ media may remember all the good she did for causes in her early days and not just be judged on her failures."

