Carol Vorderman wows fans with figure-hugging workout look as she shares reason for happiness The former Countdown star loves keeping fit!

Carol Vorderman always looks so stylish, whether she's dressed up for an awards show or dressed down for a sporting event.

And Monday was no exception, as the 60-year-old posed for a couple of stunning selfies, beaming as she wore another figure-flattering outfit.

Revealing that she was heading out on one of her much-loved long walks, Carol rocked skin-tight grey leggings with a white print underneath a matching grey-and-black top that showed off her gym-honed curves to perfection.

Her long hair hung past her shoulders in loose waves and her face glowed with happiness as she beamed at the camera.

The maths whiz shared the photos to Instagram and Twitter, where she opened up about the reason she felt so good – she's back in Wales again!

The picture was taken at Carol's home, and she added Welsh flag and heart emojis to the image.

The star grew up in Wales with her family and has spent a lot of time there over the last few months, although she also owns a house in Bristol.

Carol posted the selfies to social media

She captioned the snapshots: "Off on a long, long walk... I'm bursting with happiness...like properly bursting with it… I woke up laughing."

Her caption was interspersed with red heart and Welsh flag emojis that confirmed the reason for her joy.

The mum-of-two's followers were quick to share their appreciation for her post, and for the idea of enjoying a walk.

The star shared her happiness at being back in Wales

One sweetly wrote: "Your smile is awesome, will cheer anyone up," while another added: "What a day to be walking in Pembs. I can’t wait for the frosty mornings there’s no better place to be…"

The former Countdown co-host also showed off her national pride on Sunday as she pulled off dressed-down glam in red leather leggings and a white long-sleeved T-shirt for a trip to the Welsh rugby with some of her friends.

