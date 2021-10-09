Nicole Scherzinger pulls off impressive yoga move in barely there bikini How does she do it?

Nicole Scherzinger left fans unsure where to look with a daring display wearing a string bikini.

The Masked Singer judge showed off her fit physique in a series of beach snaps she posted on Instagram. But it appeared Nicole was rather close to revealing a little more than she bargained for.

MORE: Nicole Scherzinger sets social media on fire with curve-hugging neon outfit

In the images, Nicole was in a handstand in the sand and she captioned the post: "Balance is not something you find. It’s something you create."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Nicole Scherzinger slips into a bikini for sun-soaked vacation

Her fans marveled at her gym-toned figure and wrote: "Wow so flexible and physically fit," and, "you are extraordinary." Another added: "Truly amazing," and more added on-fire emojis.

Nicole's swimwear just about covered her modesty and her social media followers also asked where her bikini - featuring strappy detailing - was from.

MORE: Nicole Scherzinger’s stunning beach vacation view will take your breath away

MORE: Nicole Scherzinger commands attention in sparkling micro mini dress

It's by far the first swimsuit selfie Nicole has shared, but it might be her most impressive.

Nicole put on a show-stopping display



She's fortunate enough to have had some luxury vacations over the last few months with her boyfriend, Thom Evans, and recently shared envy-inducing snaps from their trip to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

The crystal blue waters, and white sandy beaches made for some beautiful scenery.

MORE: Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans share intimate kissing photo after marking 1st anniversary

MORE: Nicole Scherzinger shows off very toned bikini body in must-see surfboarding clip

She showed off her idyllic island surroundings while posing in a leopard print bikini which fans couldn't stop swooning over.

HELLO! tracked down a similar one on ASOS for just less than $15 which you can shop for here.

Nicole and Thom met in 2019

Nicole and her boyfriend are going from strength to strength after making their red carpet debut at the Golden Globes in Los Angeles in 2020.

They originally met on X Factor: Celebrity in 2019 when Thom competed in a boy band and Nicole was on the judging panel.

When they rang in their one year anniversary, Thom dedicated a short but very sweet post to Nicole which read: "In a year that's been filled with so much uncertainty, you have been my shining light."

She immediately wrote back: "You are my rock. I thank God for you every day. I love you so much."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.