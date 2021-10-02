Carol Vorderman smoulders in plunging blouse and power suit Former Countdown star Carol looks incredible

We've become accustomed to seeing Carol Vorderman rock her workout gear or signature leather trousers, but this time the former Countdown star surprised us all with killer tailoring.

The presenter uploaded a mirror selfie on Friday evening, revealing her outfit for the evening: a smart cream suit with plunging blouse.

The wide-leg trousers are a complete departure from Carol's usual figure-hugging look – and we have to admit, she looks great in both.

Carol was dressed to impress on Friday

Teaming her power suit with a silk blouse, she looked dressed up for the occasion. The white and gold garment featured a statement chain print and V-neckline.

Carol kept her highlighted locks down and she finished off the look with white nail varnish and heavy eyeliner.

Alongside the snap, she wrote: "Hosting (virtually) the British Business Woman of the Year Awards today… go girls."

The star has an amazing figure

Next, she shared a close-up of her face, writing: "Makeup on today #MakesAChange #HappyScruff." The star looked gorgeous as she smiled for the camera.

Just a day before, the maths genius sported an entirely different look, channelling Lara Croft in a skin-tight green jumpsuit.

The bold look commanded attention and her followers couldn't resist commenting. "Green goddess," one fan wrote of her look, whilst a second noted: "Love the boots."

"Absolutely stunning!" declared a third. A fourth commented: "WOW you look absolutely stunning Carol."

Carol likes to keep fit with exercise classes

The 60-year-old mother-of-two likes to keep fit and healthy with an array of different activities. Embracing nature, she enjoys long walks but also partakes in more adventurous forms of exercise. Throughout the summer, Carol took up a new hobby of paddleboarding, and more recently, she embarked on her first ever reformer pilates class - and loved it.

During the pandemic, the star even turned her Bristol home into a temporary gym complete with barbells and a padded floor. Now, that's dedication!

