Carol Vorderman highlights curves in series of plunging gowns - but divides fans The 60-year-old is on fire!

Carol Vorderman had a fun day playing dress-up on Monday. The former Countdown star shared a series of photos as she tried on a series of glamorous gowns - much to the delight of fans.

Carol, 60, showcased three dresses in a Twitter post - the first of which was a plunging white number featuring thin straps and a cinched-in waist.

WATCH: Carol Vorderman dons a bikini to tackle a home DIY project

Her second choice was in the same colour but boasted a striking halterneck while the third appeared to be a low-cut strapless black-and-white design.

"Had a real treat trying on lots of stunning dresses for @PrideofBritain photoshoot with our @AshleyBanjo later this week," Carol explained. "#Pampered #Lucky #InLoveWithLife."

Carol showed off the glamorous gowns on Twitter

Her fans were quick to react to the post and offer their sartorial advice. "Pride of Britain, wow already! I like the 2nd outfit Carol," one noted, while a second said: "Oh, that third one for me."

"Loving the 2nd one… a halterneck is so shoulder flattering," a third offered while a fourth simply stated: "You look stunning in all of them."

The star has been hosting the Pride of Britain Awards since 1999

Carol has acted as a presenter for the Pride of Britain Awards since 1999. The annual ceremony honours British people who have acted bravely in extraordinarily challenging situations.

Speaking previously about her involvement with the awards, Carol said: "Of all the programmes I've ever appeared in, Pride of Britain is the one that means the most.

Carol on the award show's red carpet with her children, Cameron and Katie

"Countdown is the show that changed everything for me, but Pride of Britain is far more than a show – it's a national institution and never fails to make me feel emotionally involved."

She continued: "I meet the winners backstage and the one thing they have in common is that they are all immensely modest and can't quite understand why they have won an award.

"They can understand why everyone else is a winner but they say 'I'm not special. I've not done anything worthy of being nominated' - yet they have often done incredible things."

