Carol Vorderman reveals 'heartbreak' after TV appearance with son Cameron The former Countdown star is a proud mum

Presenter and author Carol Vorderman opened up about her feelings following her TV appearance with her son Cameron earlier this week.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the glamorous star posted a photo that showed her beaming as she hugged her youngest child, who was born in 1997.

The caption confirmed her pride in her son, but Carol also shared why their joint appearance on This Morning on Tuesday had left her "heartbroken".

She wrote: "Happy mum and boy although heartbroken at the stories of so many children suffering in the same way with lack of care for special educational needs @thismorning."

The star went on: "Determined to start shouting louder about this and raise a campaign of some kind."

Carol and Cameron went on the show after the 60-year-old sparked a wave of fan support last month.

Taking to Instagram to share some celebratory cake photos, she shared her delight that her son had earned his Master's degree following a childhood of "endless bullying" due to his severe educational learning difficulties.

Carol showed her support for her son Cameron

"It's very hard for these kids," wrote Carol on the social media site. "They get bullied and told they're 'odd' when really they have a superpower because they see the world a different way."

Opening up about her son's educational journey, the proud mother continued: "So my son Cameron grew up, stuck with it, through endless bullying, changed school, developed strategies to learn, worked hard and eventually got a FIRST CLASS DEGREE IN ANIMATION FROM @UWEBristol last summer".

After another year of hard work, Carol explained her son had just received a Master's Degree from Dundee University.

The star is a devoted mum

"Now he is THE MASTER and I couldn't be more proud of him," she finished.

Fans and friends rushed to the comments to congratulate Cameron's achievements, with fellow presenter Davina McCall writing: "This has really really really made my day."

Astronaut Tim Peake, meanwhile, commented: "Congratulations Cameron, incredible achievement. You are a great inspiration for us."

