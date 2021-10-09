Carol Vorderman looks unreal in figure-hugging black dress

Former Countdown star Carol Vorderman takes her health and fitness very seriously – and her dedication shows with her sensational figure.

The BBC Wales radio presenter took to Instagram Stories on Saturday to snap a swift mirror selfie before her shift on the airways – and her figure looked more incredible than ever before.

Carol's gym-honed waist was showcased to perfection in her black bodycon dress. The design features eye-catching long mesh sleeves and the star jazzed up the outfit with a statement arm cuff.

The presenter wore her gorgeous locks down in loose waves as she smiled for the camera. She also wore thick black tights to beat the October chill.

Carol looked sensational in a black dress

She wrote: "Radio show time. Ooh put on a scruffy dress," and she included Welsh flags and laughing face emojis.

Last week, the star stunned us all in a smart cream suit with plunging blouse – the wide-leg trousers were so on-trend and the chain-print top so chic.

The killer tailoring look was sported for when Carol was hosting the British Business Woman of the Year Awards, and she totally nailed it.

Carol likes to stay fit and healthy

We know Carol can do glamour well, always looking radiant in show-stopping gowns and form-fitting dresses, but the maths genius also manages to look a vision in casual attire.

As a keen gym-goer and workout enthusiast, Carol is often in gym wear, and she looks incredible in lycra.

Back last month, the star posed in skintight cobalt blue leggings and a matching sports bra, showcasing her rock-hard abs.

The star likes to try new fitness trends

The hard work didn't go unnoticed as fans rushed to the comments section. "Looking stunningly beautiful as always Carol. Fantastic abs," one noted, whilst a second added: "Yours abs are starting to show. Keep going Carol, you look amazing."

Carol often shares her workouts online, revealing that she's tried weights, pilates, paddleboarding, walking and hiking – all as ways to stay fit and healthy.

Keep up the good work, Carol! We are seriously impressed.

