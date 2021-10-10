Carol Vorderman shows off incredible figure in skin-tight red leggings The star is always so glam!

Carol Vorderman thrilled her fans with her stunning sense of style once again on Sunday, as she wore a figure-flattering outfit for a special day out and shared some behind-the-scenes moments to Instagram.

The glamorous star rocked a pair of skin-tight red leather leggings as she attended a Welsh rugby match in honour of her home country.

Carol teamed the leggings with a white long-sleeved T-shirt, large black belt and a casual khaki jacket and wore her pretty highlighted hair in loose waves around her shoulders.

The 60-year-old is a keen fan of the sport and was clearly delighted to return to her first match in a long time.

She beamed in the snapshots and confirmed that she was enjoying herself in the accompanying caption, where she wrote: "Having a great time @scarlets_rugby....diolch yn fawr (thank you very much).

"Not been at a game for so long (covid)....come on bois… #Wales #rugby."

Carol shared the stunning photos to Instagram

The mum-of-two's followers were quick to share their approval for her stunning look, with one writing: "Absolutely beautiful."

Others agreed, adding: "Very cute," "AMAZING," and: "Looking [fire emojis]." It's the second stunning look from Carol in as many days, as the maths whiz dressed up for work on Saturday.

The BBC Wales radio presenter took to her Instagram Stories, where she snapped a quick mirror selfie before her shift, showcasing her gym-honed waist in a black bodycon dress with long mesh sleeves which the star emphasised with a statement arm cuff and accessorised with opaque black tights.

The star took a series of pretty selfies

While Carol's a big fan of bodycon dresses and trousers, she's not opposed to some classical tailoring, as she proved last week when she rocked a smart cream suit with wide-leg trousers, which she wore with a plunging blouse that had a chain-print motif.

The former Countdown co-host sported the killer look as she hosted the British Business Woman of the Year Awards.

