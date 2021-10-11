Ali Wentworth shared some incredible insight into her marriage to Good Morning America heartthrob George Stephanopoulos, and it's as funny as you'd expect it to be.

The comedian made an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan, where she talked to them about what it was that attracted George to her.

"Tell us about you and your hunky husband, George," Kelly Ripa said, as the audience started "woo"-ing and Ali blushed, noting that they had a milestone anniversary coming in November.

Eventually, the conversation got to talking about Ali's shared love for cooking with her daughter Elliott, and Kelly inquired how that interest developed.

"She's an amazing cook out of curiosity and interest," Ali replied. "I'm an amazing cook because I'm mediocre in bed and I had to bring to the marriage something worth... George Stephanopoulos isn't going to just marry anybody, you know what I mean?"

The response sparked a big guffaw from Ryan Seacrest and left the studio audience in splits as well, as she continued: "On one of our first dates, I made him a bolognese that put a ring on it!"

Ali revealed all in an interview with Kelly and Ryan

The actress also revealed their plans for their milestone 20th wedding anniversary, sharing that they were originally planning on throwing a party but decided against it. She also mentioned that they didn't want to give each other gifts either.

"I told him 'Honey, I love you, but don't buy me the most disgusting piece of jewelry that I have to return behind your back and get store credit and buy some headphones'," she hilariously added.

The official Live Instagram page shared a clip from the interview, with the caption: "@therealaliwentworth always making us laugh," which had fans rolling with laughter.

The comedian and GMA host will celebrate 20 years of marriage this November

One commented: "I just love her. I wish she was there all the time. She's great," with another adding: "I would love to spend some time with her!! Her personality is awesome!!! George is so lucky!!!"

