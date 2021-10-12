Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke make grand Dancing with the Stars return And they're back!

Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke didn't let COVID keep them down, as they made their big return to the Dancing with the Stars stage.

The two were cleared to finally return for the show's newest episode and were able to deliver their first in-person performance since their set in the premiere.

They danced the jive to Stand Out by Tevin Campbell from The Goofy Movie, in full costume as the characters from the film.

Cody and Cheryl's performance was warmly received by the judges, who hailed the two for making a big comeback to the ballroom, and particularly praised their interpretation of the week's challenge.

They eventually were given a score of 27 out of a possible 40, putting them near the bottom of the leaderboard for the night after a strong set of routines.

Cody and Cheryl became the first dance partners on Dancing with the Stars to perform a socially-distanced dance on the show after both testing positive for COVID earlier in September.

As a result of their diagnosis, their routine in week two was judged based on their rehearsal, while they performed separately from their own homes on Britney Night.

The judges awarded them 18 out of 30 points, the lowest of the night, and Cheryl opened up about the mark in an interview with US Weekly following the show. "Look, the scores are the scores," she said.

"It would have been nice – I could have accepted sixes if they could have at least acknowledged what was done, what was being done here, you know."

Judge Carrie Ann Inaba recently shared her thoughts on the low marks given to Cody and Cheryl on her Instagram.

She expressed how much admiration she had for the pair, even mentioning that Cheryl was dancing on more slippery ceramic tiles while Cody was on wood flooring.

However, she stated that considering they'd been relegated to performing side by side, the lack of synchronization between the two was evident, hence their lower score.

