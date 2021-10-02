Kelly Ripa is a total knockout in celebratory beach photo with husband Mark Consuelos They look so in love

Another year older, and still as gorgeous as ever! Kelly Ripa's husband, Mark Consuelos, couldn't wait to wish his wife a very happy 51st birthday and did so with the most stunning beach photos on Saturday.

The Riverdale actor took to Instagram to share a series of loved-up selfies along with a heartfelt message as Kelly rang in a new year.

The cute couple looked so in love in the snapshot as they hugged on the beach and kissed for the camera too.

WATCH: Kelly Ripa's children record the sweetest birthday message for her

The TV host wore a sleek black dress which showed off her toned physique. She went makeup-free and appeared carefree and radiant.

Mark wrote: "Happy Birthday to my best friend, lover, confidant. My dance partner in life. My forever girl. For all the important days we’ve missed being together over many years, I’m so grateful to spend this special day with you. I love you, Happy Birthday amore’, M."

Fans rushed to congratulate Kelly on her big day and commented: "My favorite couple. Love you both," and, "love the example you set for others to watch."

Mark shared the sweet selfies with Kelly to wish her a happy birthday

This birthday is very different from last year when they were forced to spend her milestone day apart due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mark was filming his show in Canada and Kelly was in New York with their three children.

This is also the first birthday Kelly is celebrating as an empty-nester. The pair recently bid farewell to their youngest, Joaquin, who started college at Michigan State.

Kelly and Mark are now empty-nesters

It will be fun to find out what Kelly and Mark's offspring do for their mom this year. To celebrate her 50th, they gifted her with a sweet video in which they all explained what they love most about her.

Kelly was forced to apologize to Joaquin, Lola and Michael, though as she'd yelled at them for coming home to film it.

"It’s all coming into focus," she said to her co-host, Ryan Seacrest, after watching the video on-air. "I literally walked into the house the other day and I was like 'what are you all doing here?' I was so mean to them.

"I was like 'what are these kids doing back in this house bringing COVID into my house?' Now I feel bad and I’m sorry everybody."

