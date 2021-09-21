Kelly Ripa reveals her sweet name for mother-in-law The star has a close bond with Camilla Consuelos

After 25 years of marriage, Kelly Ripa is incredibly close to her husband's family - and she demonstrated just how much this week.

The Live! star, who tied the knot with Mark Consuelos back in May 1996, took to Instagram to share a post dedicated to her mother-in-law. And, in turn, she revealed her sweet nickname for Camilla - mom.

MORE: Everything we know about Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ new show

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kelly Ripa looks sensational in monochrome swimsuit

Kelly, 50, posted a sweet snapshot showing Mark with his parents and their youngest son, Joaquin. The family can be seen stood in front of an array of colorful balloons and wearing matching grey sweaters.

READ: Kelly Ripa reveals 'brutally painful' family moment live on air

MORE: Kelly Ripa shares rare family photo of her three children - and it's bittersweet

She wrote: "Happy birthday to Camilla Consuelos, my favorite, and only, mother in law. I love you mom."

Kelly shared a family photo in celebration of Camilla's birthday

Mark, 50, was among the first to comment, echoing "Love you mom," along with three red love hearts. Fans also rushed to send their birthday wishes to Camilla - and a number couldn't help but comment on the similarities between her and her grandson. "Joaquin looks just like her!!" one told Kelly, while a second noted: "And Joaquin is her twin!!"

READ: Kelly Ripa looks completely different in before-and-after beach photos

MORE: Kelly Ripa looks sensational in candid photo taken by Mark Consuelos

Mark is the youngest of three children born to Camilla and Saul Consuelos; he has one brother, a doctor, and a sister, who works as a lawyer.

Mark is the youngest of Camilla and Saul's three children

Kelly and Mark, meanwhile, are proud parents to three children: Michael, 24, Lola, 20, and 18-year-old Joaquin. Just last month, Michael spoke candidly about his parents' marriage in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

"One hundred percent they're relationship goals, and it's weird because I've been with them the longest," the Riverdale actor said, noting that he's the couple's first-born child. "Not a year after they were married, about a year, then I came into the picture. So we kind of grew up together, at least that's how I see it."

Michael has described his parents as 'relationship goals'

He sweetly added: "They're great, not just in like a relationship sense, but they're great role models," he shared. "I try to conduct myself the way I think they would."

Read more HELLO! US stories here