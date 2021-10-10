Blake Shelton looks completely different with blonde hair in epic throwback photo The Voice judge has transformed his appearance over the years

Blake Shelton delighted fans over the weekend with a montage made up of photos of him over the years.

These included childhood pictures of the star with blonde hair and bangs and an incredible picture of the country star rocking long dark hair and a cowboy hat.

The Voice judged sported long hair for many years before taking the chop, and has had the same short 'do ever since.

There were also a number of pictures of Blake as a little boy in the montage, looking cute with blonde hair and bangs.

Blake has been performing since he was a young child, and even took part in pageants so he could sing in them.

During an interview with his The Voice co-star Kelly Clarkson on her talk show, he said: "My mom would enter me into pageants. Literally pageants ... so I could sing in the talent portion. But then you would also have to do the evening wear..."

Blake Shelton's montage included a photo of him with long hair

The award-winning singer previously revealed his pageant past on Live with Kelly and Ryan, adding that he was only seven or eight years old at the time.

"Why would you bring that up on national television?" Blake joked with the hosts, before adding, "I hated it so much that I almost didn't want to be a singer anymore. I was like, 'Mom, I'm good. I don't like singing. I changed my mind.'

"It's embarrassing. You get beat up when you go to school, 'You were in a pageant haha,'" he added. "I would hit them and then I would get beat up."

Blake Shelton is renowned for his short hair these days

For the last few years Blake has been on the other side of the judging panel as one of the main coaches on The Voice.

This season, Blake is joined by long-running coaches John Legend and Kelly Clarkson, along with newcomer Ariana Grande.

Blake with his fellow judges on The Voice

Blake and Ariana have had a love-hate relationship on the series so far, much to the amusement of viewers.

