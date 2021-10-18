Christina Aguilera teases major career return with cryptic video A single? An album? What could it be?

Christina Aguilera gave fans plenty of reasons to be excited as she shared an unexpected new clip on her social media.

The singer shared a short video of two women from behind in braids walking into a crowded and dimly lit bar with a guitar playing in the back.

The clip led fans to believe that the singer is finally releasing new music. Not only that, the music snippet used had many speculating it would be a latin-influenced or Spanish-language record.

Her followers instantly went into a frenzy as they dove into speculation and celebration about the singer's long-awaited return to music.

One commented: "Yeeeee here she comes!!!!" Another wrote: "OMG QUEEN! WE LOVE U. WELCOME BACK."

A third added: "IM SHAKINGG OMG," with one saying: "LAXTINA IS COMING!!!!!! IKTR," with several others using the "Laxtina" moniker as well.

If proven correct, this would be Christina's second Spanish album, after 2000's Mi Reflejo, and her first studio record since 2018's Liberation.

Christina potentially teased new music with a cryptic video

Fans have since rallied behind the singer to release new music, having not heard any new material since the tracks Loyal Brave True and Reflection from the 2020 version of Mulan.

The Hurt singer did recently jump on to provide her vocals for a different kind of project, however, having sung her own version of the Addams Family Theme for the animated film released earlier in October.

Christina shared a snippet of her version on her social media, and wrote in the caption: "Halloween celebration start now... @meettheaddams.

"My version of the iconic Addams Family theme song will be available Oct 1 on the official #AddamsFamily2 soundtrack!"

The singer recorded a version of the Addams Family Theme

Fans instantly fell in love with her rendition and made it known in the comments, as one wrote: "Officially the queen of Halloween," and another said: "This song was meant for the QUEEN OF HALLOWEEN!" A third also commented: "OHHH MYYY I love it."

