Carol Vorderman looks incredible in daring bodycon mini dress

It's no secret that Carol Vorderman looks sensational in her 60s, and the star recently sat down with HELLO! to discuss how she is looking - and feeling - more incredible than ever.

In our exclusive photoshoot, the former Countdown presenter looked phenomenal in a daring leopard print mini dress, which showed off her gym-honed physique. The dress perfectly complemented Carol's figure, and she paired the bold number with bright pink pointed heels, looking stunning as she posed for the camera.

She wore her hair in glamourous waves and sported a black smokey eye, and it might just be our favourite look from the shoot!

Carol isn't shy when it comes to fashion and always looks fabulous, however, during our interview she opened up about some of the negative comments she has received over the years.

Carol Vorderman looked incredible in the daring dress

"I got to age 39 and I wore a blue dress to the BAFTAs and the world went mental. BBC made a Kilroy show and the topic was, 'Should a woman of 39 wear a dress above the knee?' People called me out because I dared to wear a dress above the knee. Then you get to 50 and you get, 'Oh a woman of 50 shouldn't be wearing jeans' – I've had that one as well.

"Now I'm 60, I still get slated by some of my own generation. I wore leggings the other day with some mesh in – I'd had them for years and I wore them with a tatty jumper. I had, 'She should know better at her age,' and 'What a ridiculous thing to do at 60.' But now there are many younger generations who stick up for me, they don't see a number in age as any reason to dictate what you 'should' do. And they're right, those so-called rules are utter, utter nonsense.

Carol isn't afraid to wear what she wants

"When you have that perspective of 60 years, you can look back and say, 'Hang on'. I just think what is this rule you've made up that someone aged 60 can't wear leggings? Because 30 years ago there were different rules. They aren't god-given or absolute rules, you've just made them up and you are restricting your own lives by living by them… Run and get out of that mindset now because you're only here once. Life isn't a rehearsal!"

We couldn't agree more, and can't wait to see what the star will wear to the Pride of Britain Awards later this month.

