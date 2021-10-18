Amy Robach pays tribute to daughter Ava following impressive achievement The Good Morning America co-anchor is an incredibly proud mom!

Amy Robach has been getting used to life without her oldest daughter Ava at home following her move to university dorms last month.

But the teenager is doing more than okay in the new stage of her life, and she's made her mom incredibly proud too.

Amy took to Instagram over the weekend to pay tribute to her firstborn after she performed on stage at The Bitter End – New York's oldest rock club, and what's more, the gig was her first sell out since the pandemic.

In a series of photos posted on Ava's Instagram account – which had been re-posted on her mom's Stories, the teen looked confident in front of the stage, with a microphone in her hand.

In the caption, Ava wrote: "Friday night special. First time selling out since the pandemic – big times thank you to everyone who came out. See you again on Halloween."

Amy Robach's daughter Ava is a star in the making!

Amy was one of the first to comment on the post, writing: "Blew me away. That's my baby."

The doting mom shares Ava, 18, and younger daughter Annie, 15, with her ex-husband Tim McIntosh. Amy is now married to actor Andrew Shue, who has three sons from his first marriage.

The family are incredibly close and the celebrity couple have even written their debut book, Better Together, to help inspire other blended families.

Amy is a doting mom to daughters Ava and Annie

Amy and Andrew's children were between the ages of three and 13 when they first got together, and the doting parents wanted to ensure that the change in their lives was positive.

They found a way to help their kids bond through making up stories about animals in their garden – which is where the idea of their book came from.

Amy and husband Andrew Shue have five children between them

Amy and Andrew are slowly getting used to their children growing up and recently revealed that they had gone apple picking for the first year – an annual tradition in their household – without any of their kids.

"This was our first year apple picking without our kiddos, missing them, but relishing the tradition always!" Amy captioned a picture of them. She joked: "They'll come back one day. Right?"

