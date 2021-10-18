﻿
Gwen Stefani's fans adore previously unseen engagement video - watch

Voice stars Gwen and Blake got engaged a year ago

Rachel Avery

Gwen Stefani delighted her 12.5million Instagram followers on Monday when she shared a previously unseen clip shot on the day her and Blake Shelton got engaged.

In the sweet video, the star was seen beaming as she exclaimed: "Look we just got engaged," while flashing her huge diamond at the camera. Blake, clearly pleased with Gwen's reaction was seen dancing in the background.

WATCH: Gwen Stefani releases previously unseen engagement video - with Blake dancing

Fans adored the candid clip, with many rushing to the comments section to share the love in the form of heart emojis. One wrote: "Thank you for sharing this sweet moment! My fav couple evs!! [love heart emojis]," while another said: "You guys are the cutest."

Others were transfixed on Gwen's huge sparkler. "What a stunning ring! Someone has very good taste," and: "Your ring is gorgeous" were among the comments.

gwen-stefani-blake-shelton-engaged

The stars got engaged a year ago

The post also included a picture of the moment Blake popped the question with a shocked Gwen holding her hands to her face.

The final slide included a video of the mesmerising engagement ring up close – and wow, it looks amazing.

gwen-stefani-ring-photo

Gwen's huge engagement ring is mesmerising

The dazzling ring features a very large emerald cut diamond, with two additional diamonds at either side, and it is estimated to be worth a whopping $500,000.

Gwen and Blake got married earlier this year in July, choosing to say "I do" at Blake's private ranch in Oklahoma. Blake is said to have created a one-of-a-kind, intimate wedding by building a chapel on his very own estate. Us Weekly reported the chapel, which he built largely himself, is "a tribute to their love" – how sweet!

grammys

The couple married in July

The Hollaback Girl singer wore a breathtaking Vera Wang wedding dress to tie the knot, which was a stunning multi-layered tulle ballgown style. Later, the singer switched out to a party frock which was also meticulously crafted by Vera's dedicated team.

 

