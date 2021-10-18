Gwen Stefani's fans adore previously unseen engagement video - watch

Rachel Avery
Gwen Stefani got engaged to Blake Shelton a year ago and to celebrate the star has shared a previously unseen video of the day the Voice judge proposed – take a look
Gwen Stefani delighted her 12.5million Instagram followers on Monday when she shared a previously unseen clip shot on the day her and Blake Shelton got engaged.
MORE: Gwen Stefani shows off her TWO wedding dresses
In the sweet video, the star was seen beaming as she exclaimed: "Look we just got engaged," while flashing her huge diamond at the camera. Blake, clearly pleased with Gwen's reaction was seen dancing in the background.
WATCH: Gwen Stefani releases previously unseen engagement video - with Blake dancing
Fans adored the candid clip, with many rushing to the comments section to share the love in the form of heart emojis. One wrote: "Thank you for sharing this sweet moment! My fav couple evs!! [love heart emojis]," while another said: "You guys are the cutest."
Others were transfixed on Gwen's huge sparkler. "What a stunning ring! Someone has very good taste," and: "Your ring is gorgeous" were among the comments.
The stars got engaged a year ago
The post also included a picture of the moment Blake popped the question with a shocked Gwen holding her hands to her face.
SEE: Gwen Stefani's rare throwback of Blake Shelton will leave you in disbelief
RELATED: Gwen Stefani reveals wild and wacky decor inside family home
The final slide included a video of the mesmerising engagement ring up close – and wow, it looks amazing.
Gwen's huge engagement ring is mesmerising
The dazzling ring features a very large emerald cut diamond, with two additional diamonds at either side, and it is estimated to be worth a whopping $500,000.
Gwen and Blake got married earlier this year in July, choosing to say "I do" at Blake's private ranch in Oklahoma. Blake is said to have created a one-of-a-kind, intimate wedding by building a chapel on his very own estate. Us Weekly reported the chapel, which he built largely himself, is "a tribute to their love" – how sweet!
The couple married in July
The Hollaback Girl singer wore a breathtaking Vera Wang wedding dress to tie the knot, which was a stunning multi-layered tulle ballgown style. Later, the singer switched out to a party frock which was also meticulously crafted by Vera's dedicated team.
Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.