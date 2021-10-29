Holly Willoughby reveals why she was left in tears at work in heartfelt confession The This Morning star has written a new book, Reflections

Holly Willoughby is renowned for her upbeat personality and has a legion of fans around the country who enjoy watching her on This Morning every weekday.

But the TV star has revealed in her new book, Reflections, that an incident at work left her in tears in a surprising confession. Holly revealed that moments before going onstage at an unnamed event, her co-worker had criticised her.

She wrote: "When they left the room, I cried. I shouted. I called that person every name under the sun and I could feel my anger pulsating through my body."

The star added that she felt her co-worker would not have treated a male co-star like that. In the book, the mum-of-three also wrote about her fear of being cancelled which has resulted in her losing her voice.

"I find myself almost regurgitating what other people have said because I don't know hwat I want t say any more," she explained.

She added: "I hadn't realised I'd lost a part of me when I gave up responsibility to someone else, but now I am regaining that."

Holly Willoughby opened up about her work life in her new book

Holly has an incredibly busy work schedule, with hosting This Morning alongside other commitments including Dancing on Ice, alongside her family life.

When she isn't working, the star enjoys nothing more than spending time with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children, Harry, 12, Belle, ten, and seven-year-old Chester.

The family live in south west London and while the star prefers to keep her children out of the spotlight, she occasionally shares glimpses into their home life on social media.

The This Morning star and husband Dan Baldwin

She previously spoke about motherhood during an interview with HELLO!, saying: "It wasn’t like when I was at school I thought, 'Oh, I’m going to be this big career girl.' Being a mummy is definitely my most favourite job of all, without a shadow of a doubt."

On balancing her work with looking after her children, she added: "Essentially I just have a job and children, though. I have the same issues as the next person, but I do feel very lucky that I’ve been blessed with three lovely children and that I look forward to going to work because I know a lot of people don't feel like that.

"If I’m going to get up and leave the kids in the morning then it has to be for something that I care about, or feel passionately about – and I’m lucky to be able to do that."

