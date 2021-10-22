Holly Willoughby looks uncharacteristically low-key in new bedhead selfie

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

It's always reassuring to see refreshingly normal photos of celebs – and Holly Willoughby had her fans in stitches with her latest selfie. The 40-year-old This Morning presenter took to Instagram on Friday to post a rare makeup-free snap, showing off her blonde bob as we've never seen it before.

DISCOVER: Holly Willoughby reveals unseen part of £3m house in emotional video

The star's typically perfectly coiffed locks were pulled back in a messy half-up, half-up down style, with a pink bobble keeping the top section off her face. Squinting into the camera, Holly showed off her radiant complexion free from her usual products, while her unbrushed hair revealed the Garnier ambassador's growing roots.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby's golden style rules

She captioned the post: "When you look in the mirror for the first time that day… how’s your Friday looking… "

RELATED: Marks & Spencer has the perfect pair of Holly Willoughby-style boots

Sharing lots of laughing emojis, one fan wrote: "Now that's a look still beautiful though", while another joked: "When I wake my hair looks much the same". A third posted: "At least your skin looks fab". We have to agree… and love how relatable Holly is!

The mother-of-three – who raises children Chester, Harry and Belle with husband Dan Baldwin – is known for her gorgeous, icy blonde bob. Whether it's styled in loose waves or a poker straight style, her tresses are always frizz-free and glossy, so how does she get her hair to look so good?

Holly shared a rare bedhead selfie

Her trusty hairstylist Ciler Peksah, the only hairdresser she works with, previously shared a snap on Instagram of the key products she uses on Holly's hair during on Dancing on Ice.

Amongst the list was Batiste's 'Dry Shampoo' which you can pick up for £3.25, as well as a bottle of Bumble & Bumble 'Thickening Spray'.

Thickening Hairspray, £25, Bumble & Bumble @ Space NK

The Duchess of Sussex's favourite hair product, Oribe's 'Dry Texturizing Spray', also made the list, not to mention a selection of products by Aveda, and Show Beauty - Tamara Ecclestone's luxury haircare brand. *Adds to basket*.

MORE: Holly Willoughby wears flirty, floral dress to announce exciting news

Holly previously revealed she experimented with her hair for years before finding her signature shade. She told Cosmopolitan: "When I was younger I was a bit more experimental.

"I had a black bob at one point. I have been brown. I've sort of upped and down changed and finally decided that blonde was my colour."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.