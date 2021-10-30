Elton John looks in good health as he shares incredible news with fans following hip surgery

Sir Elton John has shared some incredible news with his fans following his recent hip surgery.

The 74-year-old pop icon has scored his eighth UK number one album with his The Lockdown Sessions, which was released last week on Friday 22 October. Celebrating the incredible news, which has no doubt raised his spirits, Elton wrote on Instagram: "THE LOCKDOWN SESSIONS' IS UK NUMBER 1! "

WATCH: Elton John films at £5million luxury home before legendary Oscars party

His caption continued: "This album is all about the capacity for music to bring people together to form new friendships and connections and right now I couldn't feel more connected to my amazing fans in the UK who made this happen.

"When I started collaborating with some of my favourite artists at the start of the pandemic, I couldn't have dreamt in my wildest dreams it would lead to a number one album. I am so proud of what we have created and thrilled that it has connected with our fans to such a degree.

Elton looked in good health in the new photo shared to celebrate the major news

"It shows the spirit of collaboration and togetherness that can still happen in the most trying circumstances. Thank you to everyone who helped bring this album to life - I love you all."

The Rocketman singer looked in good health in the photo the accompanied the post. In the snap, taken from the kitchen of Elton's London residence, he could be seen smiling from ear to ear as he held up the UK Number One gong from the Official Charts Company.

The new album features collaborations from the likes of Dua Lipa, Stevie Nicks, Years and Years and Lil Nas X and was recorded last year when his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour was postponed by the pandemic. As fans will know, the singer has been forced to delay the tour once again until 2023 to allow him to recover from the hip injury he sustained this summer.

Announcing the cancellation of the tour in September, he revealed that fall on a hard surface had left him in "considerable pain and discomfort".

Sharing an update about his husband's condition earlier this month at the HELLO! Inspiration Awards, David Furnish told HELLO!: "He's good. He's in pain. His hip is quite sore. He's been soldiering on for a long time, and he really was devastated to have to reschedule the next three months of shows.

"But your health has to come first and I don't think he would have been able to finish the tour if he wasn't going to go in and have the hip surgery done so I'm actually really relieved and excited," he continued. "Then he'll be able to go back on the road and be pain-free and then everybody will get a better show and he'll be happier."

