Ariana Grande unveils her most stylish look yet – complete with velvet crop top

Ariana Grande has always been one step ahead when it comes to fashion and her outfits on The Voice this season haven't disappointed.

On Tuesday, the award-winning singer stepped out on the NBC show dressed in a velvet crop top teamed with matching bottoms.

The stylish design was embellished in sequins and featured flared sleeves with flared cuffs.

All this was teamed with Ariana's signature high ponytail, which looked as sleek as ever.

After the star shared a photo of her look on Instagram, many fans took to the comments section to have their say. "Your outfits have all been amazing," one wrote, while another commented: "You look mesmerising!" A third added: "This look is unreal."

Ariana's other recent The Voice looks have included a colorful halterneck mini dress and a sparkly black slip dress.

The singer has been a popular addition to The Voice this season, where she has joined John Legend, Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson.

Ariana Grande's latest outfit on The Voice was super stylish

The star has been in an ongoing rivalry with Blake since joining which has been watched by fans, who enjoy seeing their fun on-screen relationship.

Ariana's co-star Kelly, meanwhile, recently heaped praise on the star after finding an old Twitter exchange between them when the singer was just starting out.

Ariana is the newest edition on The Voice

Kelly had written back in 2013: "Okay, who the heck is this girl & where did she come from?! Someone just sent me this & wow she is killer & only 19!"

The doting mom had attached a YouTube video of Ariana singing alongside her message. Ariana was more than thrilled to have been praised by Kelly, and replied back: "Omg that's me hi Kelly Clarkson thank you ily."

Ariana with her The Voice co-stars

Alongside the message exchange, Kelly had shared a photo of the pair of them sitting together in The Voice studio at the judges' table.

She wrote in the caption: "How it Started vs. How it's Going. Y'all, I love this girl! Did I mention she's gonna be on my upcoming Christmas album!? @ArianaGrande #WhenChristmasComesAround."

