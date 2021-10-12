Adele reveals gorgeous new picture highlighting her stunning transformation

Adele has shared the cover for her new single Easy On Me, highlighting her new look.

The mom-of-one's usual beehive style is missing, with her gorgeous hair cascading over her shoulders but still with the classic Adele volume. Her profile is on display in the black and white picture, showing off her long lashes as she looks down.

WATCH: Adele leaves fans shocked as she plays brand new single ahead of release

"Easy On Me - October 15 - Midnight UK," she captioned the picture, revealing her first single in six years would be released at 4pm PST / 7pm EST on 14 October.

Her album is set to be released on 19 November and only the opening chords of the single had been released, until Saturday when the 33-year-old shared more with fans in a chaotic Instagram Live.

Admitting she would get in trouble, Adele decided to play the first 30 seconds of her new single up to the chorus.

The cover was released on Tuesday

As the song played she looked emotional, as she swayed along with the ballad. Famous friends and fans including Troye Siven, Alicia Keys, make-up artist Pat McGrath and Kesha all joined the chat and were over the moon to be treated to the exclusive listen as well.

Adele has been hitting headlines of late due to her transformative weight loss, which has gained plenty of attention from her fans.

But the superstar spoke candidly to British Vogue about her decision to lose weight, telling fans that she did it for herself only and that it is now an "addiction".

Adele went live on Instagram to share a snippet

"It was never about losing weight, it was always about becoming strong and giving myself as much time every day without my phone," she said.

"I got quite addicted to it. I work out two or three times a day… I do my weights in the morning, then I normally hike or I box in the afternoon, and then I go and do my cardio at night."

