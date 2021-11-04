Jesy Nelson confirms first solo gig since Little Mix split - details One of the UK's biggest Christmas parties is back, bigger than ever before

Jesy Nelson is set to perform her first solo gig since parting ways from Little Mix at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard in December.

The two-day extravaganza will be the first multi-artist concert at The O2 since the pandemic began, and vows to be bigger than ever before!

Top music artists from around the world will descend upon London's iconic arena to perform their biggest hits for Capital FM's listeners across the weekend of Saturday 11th and Sunday 12th December 2021.

Joining Jesy, 30, for night one will be Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Years & Years, Jax Jones, Clean Bandit, Becky Hill, Sigrid, Mimi Webb and The Capital Weekender Live with MistaJam and Friends with Billen Ted, 220 KID & Riton.

Taking to the stage on night two are Ed Sheeran, Lil Nas X, Anne-Marie, Mabel, KSI, Joel Corry, JLS, Griff and The Capital Weekender Presents MistaJam and Friends with Shane Codd, Nathan Dawe & Jonasu.

Jesy is taking to the Jingle Bell Ball next month

Ashley Tabor-King OBE, Founder & Executive President of Global, said in a statement: "Today we revealed that a star-studded line-up of the world's biggest hit music artists will play night two of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard and what a show we have lined-up for Capital listeners! The countdown to Christmas is officially on!"

Jesy announced that she was quitting Little Mix back in December 2020, leaving the band's fans shocked. Posting on Instagram, she wrote: "I find the constant pressure of being in a girl group and living up to expectations very hard" adding that it was time to "embark on a new chapter".

Her bandmates responded by saying it was "an incredibly sad time for all of us but we are fully supportive of Jesy" and have since continued as a trio.

Day two of the line-up confirmed

It's likely Jesy will perform her debut single Boyz, which was released in early October. Upon releasing her music video, the star received some criticism from viewers for 'blackfishing', a form of cultural appropriation.

Speaking about the accusations, Jesy released a statement which read: "I personally want to say that my intention was never, ever to offend people of colour with this video and my song because like I said, growing up as a young girl, this is the music that I listened to.

"These are the videos that I watched and thought were the best. For me personally, '90s/2000 hip hop, R&B music was the best era of music. I just wanted to celebrate that. I just wanted to celebrate that era of music because it is what I love."

Tickets for Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard go on general sale tomorrow (Friday 5th November) from 9am exclusively on Global Player.

