Britney Spears teases she's stepping back into the limelight with personal new message

It's Britney! The pop superstar has teased her return to the limelight as it was revealed that she has been working with film producer Marc Platt on an adaptation of her memoir The Woman In Me.

"Excited to share with my fans that I've been working on a secret project with #MarcPlatt. He’s always made my favorite movies … stay tuned," Britney tweeted on Tuesday August 1, 2024.

The news comes as it was confirmed that Wicked director Jon M Chu had been tapped to direct the new film, based on her memoir which chronicled her life from a young girl in Louisiana through her Mickey Mouse Club days through to her conservatorship case.

The book has sold over 2.5 million copies in the United States alone, and Universal won the rights after what was reportedly a highly competitive auction.

Marc has worked on films such Josie and the Pussycats, Legally Blonde and more recently Into The Woods. Jon directed Crazy Rich Asians, and has helmed Wicked, the big screen adaptation of the award-winning musical of the same name; part one will be released in November 2024.

© Markus Klinko Britney will mark her return to the limelight with the adaptation

The Woman In Me covered many of the more controversial moments in Britney's life, and she also revealed never-before-known details of her career.

"I landed the ‘most powerful woman’ spot on the Forbes list of most powerful celebrities — the following year I’d be number one overall," she wrote at one point about the height of her fame in 2001 when she was 19.

© Mondadori Portfolio Britney performing in 2016

"When I think back on that time, I was truly living the dream, living my dream. My tours took me all over the world," she added, revealing she turned down an offer to appear in Chicago.

"I had power back then; I wish I’d used it more thoughtfully, been more rebellious."

She also spoke bravely about how much her split from Justin Timberlake left her "clinically in shock" – "when I say devastated, I mean I could barely speak for months," she wrote – and threw scorn on her estranged father Jamie, who she claims gaslit her and told her on becoming her conservator: "I’m Britney Spears now."

The conservatorship ended in 2021 after 13 years.