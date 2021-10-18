Britney Spears' sister Jamie Lynn Spears marks bittersweet milestone with mom Lynn The Hit Me Baby One More Time's family have kept a low profile since her conservatorship trial

Britney Spears' younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears was feeling reflective over the weekend as she marked a new milestone in her daughter's life.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a series of photos of her oldest daughter Maddie dressed up for her homecoming dance.

The teenager wore a neon yellow design for the special occasion and was pictured with many members of her family, including Britney and Jamie Lynn's mom Lynn.

In the caption, Jamie Lynn wrote: "HOCO 2021. Don't worry, I also can't believe my baby's growing up and going to her first dance and doing all the things that make time zoom by and stand still all at the same time," alongside a crying face emoji.

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Gorgeous like her mama, where did that chubby baby go?" while another wrote: "She looks beautiful and way too grown up! Why do they have to grow up so fast?" A third added: "She's beautiful, time is such a thief."

Maddie is Jamie Lynn's oldest daughter, who she shares with ex Casey Aldridge. The 30-year-old is also mom to younger daughter Ivey, who she shares with husband Jamie Watson.

Britney Spears' sister Jamie Lynn Spears paid tribute to her daughter Maddie

Maddie's homecoming dance follows comments her famous aunt Britney recently made about her fractured relationship with her family.

Since her conservatorship trial, which led to her dad Jamie agreeing to step down as the singer's conservator, the star has opened up about her situation in a series of cryptic social media messages.

Britney with younger sister Jamie Lynn

Most recently, she shared a lengthy message on Instagram detailing how long she had been waiting to feel "free from the situation I'm in," and that now she finally is, she was "scared to do anything" incase she made a mistake.

As a result, Britney has decided to cut down on posting on social media for a while, but ended her message by writing: "Lord have mercy on my family's souls if I ever do an interview!"

The pop star and her mom Lynn

Jamie Lynn is the only member of Britney's family to have spoken out in defense of her sister back in June. In a series of tearful videos, the mom-of-two said: "If ending the conservatorship… or whatever the hell else she wants to do be happy, I support that."

