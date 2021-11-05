David and Georgia Tennant's trip to Edinburgh took an unexpected turn The couple headed off to Scotland

David Tennant and his wife Georgia headed off to his native, Scotland, this week – and stayed in Edinburgh where they enjoyed some time alone without their children.

The actress gave her Instagram followers a hilarious update of their travels, sharing plenty of pictures of her spouse. "Mum and dad do Edinburgh," she remarked alongside a life selfie.

"They drank coffee," she added. "One went all patriotic, one went on a trip down memory lane and the other one took all the photos so she's not in any of them."

However, Georgia then left David behind as she took a train home with some hilarious consequences. During the journey, the train came to a halt over safety on the lines – and the announcer was unable to give passengers concise information.

Another woman on the train was giving a great commentary throughout, while another man was annoyed over someone's loud music. The journey was hilariously documented by Georgia on her Instagram Stories – watch the video above to see it all unfold.

The actress shared this lift selfie from their trip

The trip comes as David and Georgia's eldest daughter Olive prepares to make her debut in Jamie Dornan's new movie Belfast, in which the ten-year-old makes her first film appearance.

Last month, the couple were unable to attend the premiere so Olive was accompanied to the event by her big brother, 19-year-old Ty, and the siblings happily posed for photos together.

Sharing photos from the event on Instagram, proud mum Georgia wrote: "Oh my darling girl. How proud I am of you & I wish I was there to watch you shine tonight.

Georgia mainly took snaps of her husband

"Instead I leave you in the capable hands of your brother whilst I quarantine miserably at home & continuously refresh @gettyimages like a crazed fan. Which is exactly what I am. #olivetennant #belfast @ty_tennant_ @belfastmovie."

As well as Olive and Ty, David and Georgia are parents to share Wilfred, eight, six-year-old Doris, and Birdie, who turned two in October. David adopted Ty back in 2011, the same year he and Georgia tied the knot.