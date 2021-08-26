James Middleton is a huge dog lover, so when International Dog Day fell, the businessman made a heartfelt post for his beloved pooches.

In a gorgeous clip, James lounged in the long grass with four of his dogs. One of them was incredibly close to him, with James' arm wrapped around it, while the other arm gave one of the other dogs a small tickle.

WATCH: James Middleton shares adorable video of pet dogs

"The love from a dog is one of the most powerful types of love there is... Happy International Dogs Day," he wrote, adding a heart emoji and "#nationaldogday".

The star's fans were left speechless by the stunning post, and they left strings of heart and dog emojis in the comments.

"Beautiful unconditional love," agreed one of his followers, while a second simply wrote: "Looks like bliss."

The 34-year-old is also an Ambassador for Pets As Therapy, and in the past has spoken movingly about his therapy dog, Ella, has helped him cope with depression.

Earlier this month, he revealed how "honoured" he felt to write the foreword to Leo & Friends: The Dogs with a Healing Touch, which explores how a therapy dog helped author Lyndsey Uglow.

James uploaded two photos, one of a dog holding the book in its mouth, and another of the first time that he met Lyndsey at the Kennel Club's Friends for Life competition in 2020.

In the caption, he wrote: "I believe that dogs teach us our worth in the love they give so freely and unconditionally.

"No wonder that, however long they are with us - for life, a visit, a moment at a hospital bedside - they leave behind a beautiful, indelible paw print on our hearts."

He added that he was "honoured" to have been asked to write the book's foreword and praised Lyndsey for her "pioneering work".

James is an ambassador for Pets As Therapy

James explained that she "represent[s] everything there is to say about the powerful healing bond that exits between dogs and children."

He added: "In my experience dogs can be a powerful intervention in our lives, as the patients' stories in this wonderful book prove without shadow of doubt."

Kate's brother was inundated with support from his followers, as one said: "How wonderful.. I truly believe in the power of a dog's unconditional love for a lifetime or even for a moment."

