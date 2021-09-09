James Middleton hailed by fans as he shares 'much needed' advice The star shared some wise words

James Middleton has been incredibly open with his battles with depression and anxiety, and on Wednesday he impressed some fans as he gave some advice about coping with overthinking as life returned to normality.

The businessman posted a video of his dog Mabel relaxing in the sea, and shared some music from Field Medic about dealing with mental health.

WATCH: James Middleton shares mental health advice with relaxing clip

In his caption, he repeated the lyrics, as he wrote: "Just relax my friend, you're overthinking and even if there is a problem, there’s a solution, remember to breathe, put your mind at ease, soon this feeling’s going to pass, you will find relief."

He added: "Life can be crazy sometimes but these wonderful words by Field Medic couldn't be more amazing so whether you're back to work, back to school, back to normality or whatever you're doing take just 41 seconds with Mable to listen, breathe & carry on."

James has been open about his mental health battles

The star's followers thanked him for the wise words, as one wrote: "There's so much harmony in this post I think it literally slowed my heart rate. Beautiful."

Another added: "Thanks Mabel! I needed this today," while a third commented: "Beautiful Mabel is so right....deep breathing helps get rid of anxiety etc."

"Simply amazing and perfectly timed," posted a fourth, and many others shared heart and dog emojis.

This was James's first post on his Instagram account since he marked International Dog Day with the most heartwarming video of him and his dogs.

The star owns several dogs

In the gorgeous clip, he lounged in the long grass with four of his dogs. One of them was incredibly close to him, with the 34-year-old's arm wrapped around it, while the other arm gave one of the other dogs a small tickle.

"The love from a dog is one of the most powerful types of love there is... Happy International Dogs Day," he wrote, adding a heart emoji and "#nationaldogday".

His followers were left speechless by the stunning post, and they left strings of heart and dog emojis in the comments.

"Beautiful unconditional love," agreed one of his followers, while a second simply wrote: "Looks like bliss."

