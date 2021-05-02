Serena Williams' hot tub photo gets fans talking The tennis champion delighted her followers

Serena Williams sparked a strong reaction with a new picture she shared with her social media followers at the weekend.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the tennis champion posted a photo that showed her in a hot tub.

The glamorous star could be seen at the far end of the tub, wearing a hot pink swimsuit as she covered her mouth with her hands.

Serena's husband, tech entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian, faced her with his back to the camera, while the couple's daughter, Olympia, who is three, sat on the left, between her parents.

The little girl appeared to be giggling at her mum's antics, and Serena captioned the sweet moment: "A day at the spa and @olympiaohanian starts spilling secrets @alexisohanian @ehrmannspartners."

The athlete's fans were quick to express their love for the snapshot, with one writing: "Ok this is literally the most adorable thing ever. What did she tell you?"

Serena shared the heart-warming photo on Instagram

Others chimed in: "Nothing like a toddler to tell your truth," and: "Kids will tell on you the first chance they get!"

Some of Serena's followers, meanwhile, just wanted to comment on the lovely family moment, writing: "She is so cute," and: "Beautiful family."

Serena is no stranger to modelling, and now her daughter is following in her footsteps.

Last month, the pair were photographed in matching pink one-pieces for a Stuart Weitzman campaign, which saw the tennis star and her fashionista-in-the-making striking twin poses with their hands on their hips.

Serena is a doting mum to daughter Olympia

Olympia even propped up her toe to take the pose to another level.

Olympia wore her hair pulled up, and Serena sported hers in long blonde-streaked waves.

"The Shady One and the Wild Child, together we’re unstoppable," the sports star captioned the photo.

Serena’s celebrity friend Naomi Campbell responded with heart emojis, and one fan added: "Olympia understands a pointed toe moment and I'm HERE FOR IT."

Another fan wrote. "The cutest mommy-daughter duo ever!!!"

