Celine Dion marks special milestone with heartfelt statement as fans send support The My Heart Will Go On singer has had an impressive career so far!

Celine Dion's music has been a firm fixture in the industry for decades, and on Monday the My Heart Will Go On singer had an important milestone to mark.

Taking to Instagram, the Canadian singer shared a montage of photos of her singing on stage throughout the years, from childhood to recent times, as she marked her 40th anniversary in the industry.

She wrote: "Celebrating 40 years of an amazing career!" which quickly sparked reaction from her loyal fans.

VIDEO: Celine Dion's style evolution revealed

"We love you Celine," one wrote in the comments, while another commented: "You are so talented!" A third added: "What a beautiful career!"

Celine's career kicked off in the 1980s after she emerged as a teen star with a series of French-language albums.

The mother-of-three gained international recognition in 1988 where she represented Switzerland in the European Song Contest. In the nineties, she released several best-selling English-language albums, including Let's Talk About Love and Falling into You.

Some of her best-selling hits to date include My Heart Will Go On and I'm Your Angel. To date, Celine is one of the best-selling music artists of all time, and she has won five Grammy Awards.

Recently, the award-winning star marked another music milestone on social media after she reached an impressive five million followers on Spotify.

She wrote: "I don't pay too much attention to numbers but when Spotify let us know that I've reached 5 million (!!!!) followers, it definitely put a smile on my face. Thank you so much for making my music a part of your life! Celine."

The star has more to look forward to too, as she will be kickstarting a new Resorts World Las Vegas residency - and it's already so popular she's had to add more dates.

Celine recently announced it on Instagram and her fans were falling over themselves with excitement for her show.

Celine wrote: "Due to incredible pre-sale demand, 11 more dates from January 19 to February 5, 2022, have just been added to Celine’s new residency at The Theatre @resortsworldlv Pre-sales are on now! Public on-sale starts May 24 at 10am PT."

