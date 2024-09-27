Reese Witherspoon's ultra-private son's new photo gets fans talking as he turns 12

It's a big moment for Reese Witherspoon's youngest child, as Tennessee Toth is turning 12 years old. The mom-of-three is certainly proud of her son, who she shares with ex-husband Jim Toth, as she took to social media to celebrate the special day.

© Keith Griner Reese Witherspoon with her sons Deacon Phillippe, Tennessee Toth and her ex-husband Jim Toth

The Legally Blonde star shared an adorable photo of herself and her son on Instagram, in which the resemblance between the two was strong. Reese beamed at the camera as she rested her head on Tennessee's and put an arm around him. With bright blue eyes, blonde hair and that signature smile, the 12-year-old was practically his mother's double in the photo.

© @reesewitherspoon Instagram Reese with her son Tennessee

She captioned the photo: Happy 12th Birthday to my wonderful son, Tenn! I'm so lucky to have your joyful, curious, hilarious spirit in my life making me laugh everyday. I love you, buddy."

Reese has tended to keep her youngest son out of the public eye, often posting more photos of her daughter Ava and son Deacon on social media. But the actress clearly made an exception for Tennessee's special day.

So did his siblings, who took to social media to celebrate the 12-year-old. Ava shared a throwback photo of the brother-sister duo, in which Tennessee was only a toddler, as she rest a hand on his head while they walked along a bridge near some water.

© @avaphillippe Ava shared a throwback of Tennessee

She captioned the post on her story: "Can't believe my once tiny baby brother… is now 12 years & about to be my same height." To show the stark comparison, Ava shared a black and white photo in which she stood back-to-back with her now-grown brother.

© @avaphillippe Ava and Tennessee

"Happy happy birthday to this quick-witted, funny, curious & thoughtful dude that I'm lucky enough to call my baby brother," she continued.

© @deaconphillippe Deacon shares snaps with his brother Tenn

Deacon opted for a more casual post on the photo-sharing app, as he posted a photo on his story of Tennessee beaming as he ate a waffle which he captioned: "What up 12," followed by a snap of the duo together in which he put his arms around him, adding: "Love this kid."

© @deaconphillippe Deacon and his younger brother are close

It has been over a year since Reese ended her marriage to Tennessee's father Jim, ending their 11-year marriage. Announcing their divorce, the former couple made it clear that their "biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter."

"These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone's respect for our family's privacy at this time."