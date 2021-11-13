The Bachelorette star Tayshia Adams shares emotional health update after rush to hospital Get well soon Tayshia!

The Bachelorette star Tayshia Adams has shared an emotional health update with fans after being rushed to hospital.

MORE: The Bachelorette: Fans praise show as Katie Thurston makes emotional revelation

The reality TV star revealed that she "could not even sit up straight, it was level 10 pain" and added that she normally has a "high tolerance" for pain.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Bachelorette: Shock twist at rose ceremony

But she insisted that the illness was nothing to do with the marathon, despite reports.

"I don't want you guys to think this had anything to do with the marathon, it doesn't, I feel amazing post-marathon," she shared on Instagram Saturday morning.

MORE: Best Black Friday fitness deals 2021: FitBit watches, Nike workout clothes & exercise equipment

SEE: James Middleton details hard battle with clinical depression in heartbreaking post

"Monday and Tuesday were the bulk of marathon pain but Wednesday I was wearing heels and truthfully felt great," Tayshia added; she ran the New York marathon on Sunday 7 November with fiance Zac Clark.

"But that night I had gone to bed and I was tossing and turning due to stomach pain - and just to preface I was experiencing pain prior to the marathon but nothing substantial - and by morning I could not even sit up straight, I was in so much pain, level 10 pain, and I have a high tolerance.

Tayshia insisted the illness was not connected to the marathon

"So we rushed to the doctor because something wasn't right and to make sure [everything was okay the doctor] suggested going to ER so we ended up doing that, and thankfully we could rule out my appendix or kidney stones."

The star then revealed she had a "really bad kidney infection" but that they believe the cause is the lack of water she drinks on a daily basis.

"Long story short, if I can encourage people to drink more water to never feel the pain I was in, holy mackerel," she concluded, adding: "Thank you so much for the love and concern and calls."

The pair ran the marathon together

On Thursday she shared with fans that she had been in hospital all day longside a selfie of her in the ER, and Friday she gave an update, writing: "Hiii- thank you all so much for your loving messages.

"I’m home and resting up. Sorry for scaring so many of you. Gonna nap and I’ll follow up with y’all soon! Xo."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox