Celine Dion marks heartfelt occasion on social media as she discusses 'challenges' Two years of courage

Celine Dion gave her fans a reason to celebrate and feel inspired as she revealed on social media that her album, Courage, marked a major milestone.

In a heartwarming post, the superstar singer shared that her latest studio record was celebrating two years since release in 2019.

The post included several pictures of Celine from behind the scenes of a shoot wearing a skin-tight latex mini dress with her hair tied up.

WATCH: Celine Dion surprises fans with exciting announcement

The Canadian musician radiated a bright smile for the camera as the caption written by her team read: "Today, 'Courage' turns 2!

"Two years ago, Celine's latest album 'Courage' was released. Looking back over the last two years, we could never have predicted the challenges we would face.

"It took, indeed, a lot of courage from us all to navigate through the storm. What song from this album has a special meaning to you ? -TC."

Fans took to the comments to pay tribute to the singer and reveal their picks for favorites from the album.

Celine revealed that her album Courage turned two years old

One wrote: "We miss that smile so much, Courage is a masterpiece, promote it please TC," with another adding: "Falling in love again."

One left a heartfelt comment to the singer, saying: "What an album!! An absolute masterpiece with no skips. You took us to church with 'The Hard Way'. We're hoping to see you performing it live for the first time!! Take care Queen we miss you."

Many of her followers also prayed for her speedy recovery, as she revealed last month that she'd been forced to postpone her Las Vegas residency due to health issues.

Celine shared an official statement, revealing that she was suffering from "severe and persistent muscle spasms," and added a message of her own where she wrote: "I'm heartbroken by this."

The singer postponed her residency due to health circumstances

Her sister, Claudette, recently spoke to French magazine Voici and said: "What's happening to her is sad. But it's not serious. Celine always confides in me and asks for advice when something is wrong. I know she's in good spirits."

