Vanessa Bryant posts heartbreaking tribute to late daughter

Vanessa Bryant has posted a heartbreaking tribute to her late daughter, Gianna, on what would have been her 15th birthday.

Gianna and her father Kobe Bryant tragically died last year after the helicopter they were travelling in crashed north of Los Angeles.

On her Instagram feed, Vanessa shared a photo of just her and Gianna, from when she was younger, on a family holiday with the pair flashing two beautiful smiles.

WATCH: Vanessa Bryant celebrates daughter's entry to USC

"Dear Gianna, Happy 15th birthday!" the mum wrote. "I love you! I miss you everyday! I wish you were with us.

"There are no words to express how much I miss you. I love you Mamacita! #15 #Quincinera #Mambacita #Principessa."

Fans took to the comments to pay tributes to the young girl, with Lily Aldridge writing: "Happy birthday." She added three heart emojis to her comment.

Vanessa shared a heartbreaking tribute to her late daughter

A second said: "Happy birthday Gigi!! Your spirit continues to shine bright and will forever be in our hearts and minds."

A third added: "Happy birthday bright soul!! You continue to shine bright Gigi." And a fourth paid tribute to Vanessa on what would be a difficult day for her.

"I think you're truly amazing, someone should never have to have lost as much as you did all at once," they said. "I hope today isn't too painful. All my love."

Vanessa has three other children, and in March she had a reason to celebrate as her daughter, Natalia was accepted into the University of Southern California.

The proud mum shared a video of her daughter jumping with joy and shouting: "I got it, I got in!"

Vanessa's daughter Natalia was accepted into USC

In the caption, Kobe's wife proudly wrote: "Tears of joy. I'm SO happy for you Nani! I know daddy is so PROUD OF YOU. I am so PROUD OF YOU!! Your hard work and dedication was so worth it.

"You pushed through the most excruciating pain imaginable and you succeeded. I wish Daddy and Gigi were physically here to celebrate but I know they're here in spirit. We love you so much! #USC #Trojan #FightOn."

The mother-of-four later showed off a video of the guest room fully decorated with celebratory balloons and packed with merchandise from the university, including a personalised pair of trainers that took Vanessa three months to make and featured Kobe's name on the side.

"Congratulations Nani Banani!!!!!! If you wouldn't have been accepted I would've had to have stabbed these balloons in the guest room and have thrown all this away. Thank goodness you got in.

"I had these shoes custom made for @nataliabryant Daddy and Gigi are ALWAYS here. Forever and always Principessa. #USC #TROJAN #FIGHTON," she captioned the sweet clip.

