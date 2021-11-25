Holly Willoughby expresses concern after I'm A Celebrity's Richard Madeley is rushed to hospital The GMB star was taken to hospital as a precaution

Holly Willoughby has offered her well wishes to I'm A Celebrity star Richard Madeley after he was rushed to hospital in the early hours of Thursday morning.

An ITV spokesperson confirmed that he had taken poorly and was taken to hospital as a "precaution". Speaking on Thursday's This Morning, Holly told her co-host Phillip Schofield it would be "terrible" if this means Richard now has to pull out of the show.

"Some breaking news from I'm A Celebrity as Richard Madeley has been taken to hospital as a precaution," she said.

Phillip then read out a statement from ITV, which said: "Richard was unwell in the early hours and was immediately seen by our on-site medical team. He's since been taken to hospital as a precaution, the health and safety of our campmates is our priority."

Richard Madeley has left the castle

After hearing the statement, Holly added: "Richard we're sending you all our best wishes and we hope that he comes back to the castle soon! That would be terrible if he doesn't come back, he's amazing!"

A spokesperson from the Welsh Ambulance Service had also told the Evening Standard: "We were called at 5.43am this morning, Thursday November 25, to reports of a medical emergency at Gwrych Castle in Abergele, Conwy. We sent a paramedic in a rapid response car and an emergency ambulance to the scene, and one patient was taken to hospital."

It has since been confirmed Richard will not re-join his campmates on the programme.

