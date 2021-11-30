Savannah Guthrie is getting in the mood for the holiday season, but not everything's going according to plan, based on her latest social media post.

The Today Show host shared pictures from her decoration of the Christmas tree with her two kids, Vale and Charley.

In the pictures, she revealed how precious the Christmas ornaments they had were to her as she took them out of storage to adorn the tree with.

However, disaster struck as in the last picture, she showed that one of the ornaments broke into several pieces in the midst of decorating.

In the caption of the post, she wrote: "Christmas tree ornaments are like old friends. Hi, old friends! Oh, that didn't take long," keeping it light with a laughing emoji.

Fans immediately took to the comments to share their thoughts on the matter, including how they go about preserving their ornaments and dealing with losses like these.

Savannah showed off her Christmas ornaments while lamenting the loss of one

One shared: "The year our tree fell over, it broke some of my prized and treasured ornaments. I got a special keepsake box and kept the broken pieces."

Another commented: "It wouldn't be tree decorating time without the loss of at least one ornament," with a third adding: "So sad when an old friend breaks - be it an ornament or a favourite mug…………the circle of life!"

However, many others also gushed over the adorable family photos as one wrote: "Few things in life are stronger than fun family memories," with another saying; "So Beautiful [tree emoji] I love the inspiration you are to so many!"

The TV personality enjoys sharing snippets from time at home with family, especially as the holiday season gets closer.

The Today host often shares moments of life at home on social media

Savannah recently took to Instagram to post candid pictures taken of her "messy" living room by her son Charley.

In the caption, she wrote: "Who took my phone and snapped 2000 pictures of my messy living room??? SWIPE. The culprit reveals himself," including several snaps of the beautiful family home filled with toys.

