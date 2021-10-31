Christie Brinkley looks as youthful as ever in a gorgeous black dress in new video She looks as amazing!

Christie Brinkley showed how she'd mastered defying the laws of aging in a beautiful new video she shared from her stunning garden over the weekend.

The supermodel posted a video of herself dancing with products from her SBLA Beauty line while in her garden, surrounded by tall hedges and greenery on all sides.

The short boomerang clip also allowed her to display her sense of style, as she donned a long black wrap dress from Halston that hugged her curves and cinched in at the waist.

Christie was in a celebratory mood in the video and captioned it with the secret to her timeless beauty, that being her SBLA products.

She wrote: "When it comes to wrinkles…I'm HEDGING my bets by using the best active ingredients science offers, like powerful peptides, in a hyaluronic macro-sphère to lift and tighten, smooth and brightens and even melt away fat that can accumulate along the jawline and under the chin.

"All that and more is in these airtight wands you roll on your #neck #chin #jawline and #decollete to roll back time! Make it a beautiful day! @sblabeauty #skincare #skincareroutine #wandlust."

Christie donned a statuesque wrap dress to show off her SBLA Beauty products

Fans started gushing over Christie in the comments, with many echoing chants of "beautiful" and dropping heart-eye emojis. Several others were complimentary of her dress as well.

One fan also lovingly commented: "I don't really care if you have wrinkles which I can hardly notice but, wrinkles or not you are and will be ageless no matter what. You are always energetic which makes you so young and vibrant and full of life!"

The '80s fashion icon has been wowing fans with her glow in her recent social media posts, showing off more of it in another home video.

The supermodel has been flexing her marketing chops recently

She posted a clip of herself promoting her Bellissima Prosecco wine brand, and even featured a cameo from her dog Chester as she wore a black top with cut-out details, a large belt, and tan-colored bottoms.

